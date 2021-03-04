BMW drives in new MINI Countryman in India priced at Rs 39.5 lakh

-
ALSO READ
BMW launches Mini John Cooper Works Hatch in India at Rs 46.9 lakh
Mercedes-Benz to open bookings for its mid-size SUV from September 8
Mercedes-Benz, the first motor car maker, flags off race for luxury EVs
BMW to cash in on people spending on luxury cars as virus curbs holidays
Mercedes-Benz India to domestically produce AMG vehicles in India
-
German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched an updated version of MINI Countryman in India with price starting at Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Locally produced at the company's Chennai plant, the new MINI Countryman is available in two petrol variants - MINI Countryman Cooper S and MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired, priced at Rs 39.5 lakh and Rs 43.4 lakh, respectively.
"The new MINI Countryman inspires you to take the path to new experiences and new horizons of the mind. This versatile sports activity vehicle (SAV) is just as home in an urban jungle as it is in the great outdoors," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.
The model comes with a 2-litre petrol engine enabling the vehicle to sprint to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds with a top speed of 225 km/hr.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU