Reliance Power, JERA to launch gas-fired project in Bangladesh

Reliance Power Limited ("Reliance Power") and JERA Co. Inc. ("JERA"), through their joint venture project company, are developing a new gas-fired power generation project in Bangladesh. The project company has achieved financial closure for the project with a group of lenders that includes Japan Bank for International Cooperation ("JBIC") & Asian Development Bank ("ADB") and all requisite conditions for availing drawdown under the loan agreements have been satisfied.
The Project is to build, own, and operate a 745 MW (net output: 718 MW) natural gas combined-cycle power project in Meghnaghat, Narayanganj, located approximately 40 km southeast of Dhaka (the "Project" / "Phase 1").
Reliance Power's wholly owned subsidiary Samalkot Power Limited ("Samalkot Power") has received the approval from the Export Import Bank of the United States ("US Exim Bank") to sell one module of equipment (Module 1) to Samsung C&T Corporation ("Samsung C&T") of South Korea, who is the EPC contractor for the Project, for Rs. 1540 Crore.
Notice to Proceed has been issued by the Project Company to Samsung C&T, who in turn has issued the Notice to Proceed to Samalkot Power for supply of equipment. Samalkot Power will supply one module of world-class equipment procured from internationally reputed original equipment manufacturers to the Phase 1 Project in Bangladesh.
Reliance Power's net worth is Rs. 12,063 Crore and Debt to Equity Ratio is 2.24:1, which is among the lowest in the industry (31st Dec. 2020). Reliance Power will achieve a total debt reduction of upto Rs. 3,000 Crore by March 2021.
Reliance Power Limited, a part of the Reliance Group, is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company. The company has one of the largest portfolios of power projects in the private sector in India, based on coal, gas and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.
