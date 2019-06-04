Boat capsizes in sea, all safe

A fishing boat with eight persons on board capsized off the coast, a said Tuesday, adding that all of them have been rescued.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of June 2 and June 3, when the boat, "Ajanta", was returning to Uttan in district.

"The boat capsized around 30 nautical miles away from All the eight men, including the owner of the boat, fell into the sea due to the impact. They were rescued by two other boats nearby. All of them are safe," said the senior officer with station.

The boat sank completely this morning, he said, adding that two boats have been dispatched for relief.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)