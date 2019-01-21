Indian women ride Dangmei's brace to put five past Hong Kong

A by provided a perfect start to women's team's tour of as the visitors registered a scintillating 5-2 victory here on Monday.

Grace was the star of the show as she netted twice to give the away side early lead while Sanju, Sumithra and Ratanbala chipped in with one goal each to script a memorable win for

team started off on the front foot, when Indumathi played Grace through on goal before the latter slotted it into the net. While Cheung equalised for in the 17th minute, it took Grace just five minutes to restore India's advantage after she combined well with Anju Tamang.

At the of half time, defender Dalima Chhibber sent in a cross that was masterfully nodded past the goalline by Sanju, making the scoreline read 3-1 in India's favour.

came out all guns blazing in the second half and managed to reduce the deficit in the 70th minute, as scored from a corner.

However, still had the lead and managed to double it once again on the 82nd minute when Sumithra latched on to a pass from second-half substitute Pyari Xaxa, to make it 4-2. The icing on the cake was provided by Ratanbala, who combined with Sanju to score the fifth Indian goal.

The team will play its next game against the same opponents on Wednesday.

