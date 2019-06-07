Body found at Oregon house identified as missing Disney Mouseketeer Dennis Day

The State Police have announced that a body found in April at the residence of is that of the star.

Day, who was an original member of Disney's "The Mickey Mouse Club", disappeared in July last year after he left his residence.

His huband, Ernie Caswell, who suffers from dementia and was admitted in the hospital at the time, later filed a report with the police about Day's disappearance.

Day's body was found in his Phoenix, Oregon, home in early April.

The State Medical Examiner's office were unable to use dental records or DNA because of the condition of the remains.

There was no word on the cause of death and police investigation is still ongoing, according to

After learning of news, Day's family posted a statement on

"We are truly thankful to all of you for your love and support. Please keep Ernie in your prayers during this extremely difficult time," they wrote.

"Our family is truly thankful to the State Police for helping to bring closure to our family so that we can finally lay Dennis to rest. We love you Brother & Uncle Dennis," they added.

Born in 1942, Day started performing at age 6. When he was 10, he was among the first group of children hired for the show. Day and Caswell moved to Oregon in the 1980s.

