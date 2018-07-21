Body of abducted policeman found in J-K

The body of a Jammu and police constable, who was abducted by militants from his residence in district, has been found, a said today.

Saleem Shah, who was on leave, was abducted by militants from his residence in the Mutalhama area of district in south last night, he said.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the killers of the constable, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)