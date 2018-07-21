Body of abducted policeman found in J-K

The body of a Jammu and Kashmir police constable, who was abducted by militants from his residence in Kulgam district, has been found, a police official said today.
Constable Saleem Shah, who was on leave, was abducted by militants from his residence in the Mutalhama area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir last night, he said.
A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the killers of the constable, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
