Mamata should stop dreaming about being PM: BJP

today said supremo should "stop dreaming" about being the next as her ambitions will never be fulfilled.

The BJP leader's comment came on a day gave a call to oust the BJP in the next elections at her party's annual rally here.

"There are doubts whether she will be able to retain power in Bengal and she is dreaming of She should stop dreaming about being the next as her ambitions will never be fulfilled," Sinha said reacting to Banerjee's call for 'BJP hatao, desh bachhao'.

On the TMC chief's announcement that she would hold a mega rally of opposition parties in January next year, the said his party's unit will also hold a rally at the Brigade parade ground here on Januray 23 which is likely to be attended by

"Yesterday during the no-confidence debate (in the Lok Sabha) we have seen the result of opposition unity in the country. The people of this country strongly stands beside and his policies," Sinha added.

today gave a call to oust BJP in the 2019 elections and accused the saffron party of trying to create "an atmosphere of Talibans, lynching, hatred and violence".

At the rally, she claimed that her party would win all the 42 seats in the state and that the BJP's strength would come down to 150.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)