Bolton says Iran silence on US talks offer 'deafening'

US on Tuesday described as "deafening" Iran's apparent silence on an offer to negotiate with

"The has held the door open to real negotiations," Bolton said in a statement.

"In response, Iran's silence has been deafening," he added during a visit to

The imposed sanctions Monday on Iran's Ayatollah and others, which the Iranian foreign ministry said meant a "permanent closure of the path to diplomacy" with the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)