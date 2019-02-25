Bomb material seizure: Minister warns bus drivers, conductors

Maharashtra Monday warned of strict action against drivers and conductors if they are found ferrying unauthorised parcels or luggage in state buses.

Raote's warning came days after a detonator and other material used for making crude bombs was found in a state (ST) bus in district.

Expressing concern over the incident, the told reporters that if drivers and conductors of ST buses are found ferrying unauthorised parcels or luggage, they will be transferred out of their respective districts.

"In case of repeat offence, they will be removed from service," Raote said, adding that private operators will have to forgo their license if they indulge in such acts. "Authorities might seize buses of such operators," he said.

The was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting on security in public and private transport buses.

Raote also announced that police chowkies (check posts) will be set up at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stations.

Expressing the need for precaution, the minister said school bus attendants should also ensure that no unauthorised luggage is carried in their buses except school bags of students.

for Home Ranjit Patil, who also attended the meeting, said a circular should be issued by Home and Transport departments regarding the action need to be taken by ST drivers and conductors in case they find explosives on board.

In the incident, a detonator and other material used for making crude bombs was found under a seat last week by the conductor, while checking the bus after its last service of the day in Rasayani area.

