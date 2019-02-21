Detonator, bomb material found in ST bus, driver-conductor

A detonator and other material used for making crude bombs was found in a state transport (ST) bus in district of Maharashtra, following which the driver and were detained, police said Thursday.

The Transport Department said it suspects the role of the in illegally accepting the parcel that contained the detonator and crude bomb material.

The material was kept under a seat, said police spokesperson Assistant Inspector

The conductor, while checking the bus after its last service of the day in Rasayani area Wednesday night, found some suspicious-looking objects under a seat, and alerted the local police, he said.

The police called the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), which found that there was a detonator along with electric wires, shrapnels and batteries.

Police registered a case under the Indian Explosives Act and further probe was on, API Gawde said.

Talking to PTI, said the local police have detained the in connection with the case.

"The have been detained by the police. We suspect that they illegally accepted a parcel for money, which contained the detonator and the crude bomb material. Police are investigating the case further," he said.

