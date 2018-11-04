Bomb scare disrupts train services in Sealdah South section

A suspicious object, mistaken for bomb, was detected near the railway track between Sealdah and stations on Sunday morning that led to disruption of for nearly an hour, an Eastern Railway said.

After examination, it was found to be a hoax, the added.

The suspicious material was removed by RPF and GRP personnel. Following security clearance, were resumed on the route, he said.

"The material was examined and was found not to be an explosive," R N Mahapatra said.

to various destinations in the Sealdah South Section were disrupted from 10.40 am to 11.30 am owing to the incident.

Consequently, at least 20 EMU locals were delayed by about half an hour, on an average.

The "bomb-like" substance was detected by an on-duty keyman of Eastern Railway near the down line between the terminal and Park Circus, the said.

