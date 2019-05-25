Bomb threat to mosque

: A bomb threat has been issued to Periya Palli Vasal (mosque) near Seerkazhiin the district, following which security has been beefed up, police said Saturday.

An anonymous letter saying the bomb would go off at the place of worship before this month-end was received by the police.

A case has been registered a case and investigation has begun, the police said.

