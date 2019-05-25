Sigh of relief for Team India as no fracture detected in Vijay Shankar's scan reports

The Indian team heaved a sigh of relief after scan reports revealed that all-rounder Shankar hasn't sustained a fracture on his right forearm after being hit by net bowler during a training session on Friday.

Shankar had left the field and was taken for a precautionary scan, the reports of which came on Saturday.

" Shankar was hit on his right forearm during practice on Friday. He underwent scans and no fracture has been detected. BCCI Medical Team is aiding him in his recovery," BCCI posted on their twitter handle.

However, the all-rounder didn't take part in the first warm-up game and is also unlikely to play in the second practice match against at on Tuesday as there is a bit of bruise, which will take time to heal.

Shankar on Saturday took some throwdowns batting 'single-handed' during the net session prior to the game.

