Bonalu fete begins

The annual Bonalu festival, commenced Thursday at the Goddess Jagadamba temple atop the historical Golconda fort here.

As part of the festival, a procession was taken out. Scores of devotees thronged the temple to offer prayers to the deity.

The Telangana government has already accorded status of "state festival" to Bonalu after the formation of the new state in June 2014.

Bonalu is an annual festival celebrated in twin cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and parts of Telangana as a thanksgiving to the Goddess for fulfilment of vows, and involves worship of the goddess and her various forms.

The famous Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations at Secunderabad will be held on July 21 and 22.

Women, attired in colourful robes, carry the 'Bonalu' (decorated pots containing food) on their heads to the temples for offering them to the Goddess.

Bonalu is celebrated to ward off diseases and usher in good health, peace and prosperity.

