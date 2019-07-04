Kerala Assembly condemns mob lynching incidents

The Kerala Assembly Thursday condemned the mob lynching incidents in the country and described it as "inhuman and barbaric" which needs to be stopped immediately.

"The assembly unanimously condemns the mob lynching incidents, which are inhuman and barbaric and needs to be stopped immediately," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a resolution moved by him in the assembly.

In many places in the county in recent times, several such incidents of mob fury has come to light.

"If such incidents are allowed to continue wherein innocent people are branded as those who have done some wrong and killed, then the rule of law will collapse completely," it said.

After 2014, there has been a four-fold increase in the mob lynching incidents in the country and most of them were carried out by those claiming to be cow vigilantes, the resolution stated.

This act of taking law into their hands by "buthchering democracy", was a matter of concern, it said.

The resolution also condemned the recent incident of lynching of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari of Jharkhand who was beaten to death by a mob.

Ansari was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob in the Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district on June 19 on the suspicion of theft.

He had succumbed to injuries on June 22. He was seen in a video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".

