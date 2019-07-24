Book to tell behind-the-scenes tales of Harry Potter play

In some good for Potterheads, a new book will chronicle behind-the-scenes details of the award-winning play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child".

Replete with photographs of the Wizarding World and of the backstage, interviews, sketches, notes, and unbelievable trivia, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey Behind the Scenes of the Award-Winning Stage Production" is slated to be released in India on November 1.

Hachette imprint Little, Brown will be publishing the book by Harry Potter Theatrical Productions and Jody Revenson.

The book traces the show's journey to the stage - from the earliest phases of development with producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, to the crafting of the eighth Harry Potter story with J K Rowling, director John Tiffany and playwright Jack Thorne, and to the gathering of a team of artists and actors together to bring this new part of Harry's story to life.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is regarded as one of the most celebrated stage productions of the past decade. Opening in London's West End in 2016, on Broadway in 2018 and in Melbourne this year - and with more productions worldwide still to come including San Francisco later this year - the play has broken records, collected countless rave reviews and awards, and captivated audiences.

According to the publisher, this book is the "ultimate backstage pass that every Harry Potter fan has been waiting for 'Harry Potter and The Cursed Child' was first published in July 2016 and was the fastest selling book of the decade".

The "Harry Potter" series, published between 1997 and 2007, have sold over 450 million copies worldwide, distributed in more than 200 territories and translated into 79 languages, and have been turned into eight films.

