JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Following heart health guidelines may also prevent diabetes: Study

Jaitley lashes out at critics of NDA govt, calls them 'compulsive contrarians'
Business Standard

Boy dies after falling off moving bus in Kolkata

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

A teenage boy died Thursday morning after allegedly falling off a moving bus in the south -eastern part of the city, a senior police officer said.

Around 7.30am, Akshay Kumar (14) apparently lost balance and fell off the bus when it was passing through Gobinda Chandra Khatik Road near Grace Ling Liang English School in Topsia Police Station area, he said.

"The boy was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. We have initiated an investigation into the matter," the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements