Boy dies after falling off moving bus in Kolkata

A teenage boy died Thursday morning after allegedly falling off a moving bus in the south -eastern part of the city, a senior police said.

Around 7.30am, (14) apparently lost balance and fell off the bus when it was passing through Gobinda Chandra Khatik Road near English School in Topsia Police Station area, he said.

"The boy was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. We have initiated an investigation into the matter," the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)