Boy kidnapped, police launch massive search in AP,Telangana

Some unidentified men have allegedly kidnapped a four-year-old boy after attacking his grandmother near their residence here during a power shutdown, prompting police to launch a search for him across states.

The incident occurred Monday evening.

Nuka Jashit, son of bank employees, was reportedly kidnapped at Mandapeta, around 20 km from here, police said Tuesday.

"Seven teams have been deployed and one team has been sent to Srikakulam, native place of the boy's parents," East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Hasmi told reporters.

Other teams have been working across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the officer said, adding the abductors had conducted a recce a week before the kidnap.

The parents have not received any calls demanding ransom, according to police.

CCTV footage was hazy, they said, adding police in other states have been alerted about the case.

East Godavari district collector D Muralidhar Reddy and the SP visited the parents.

