Police constable, criminal killed during encounter in UP

A police and a notorious criminal died during an encounter in on Sunday, a senior UP said.

The incident took place in Indrapur village which comes under the jurisdiction of station.

"The was identified as Harsh Chaudhary, a resident of Hathras district. In the encounter, the criminal -- alias Shivia -- was also killed," the said.

has announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of the and Rs 10 lakh for his parents as well as extraordinary pension for his wife and service for one dependent in his family, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)