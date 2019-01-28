Police constable, criminal killed during encounter in UP

-
-
A police constable and a notorious criminal died during an encounter in Amroha on Sunday, a senior UP government official said.
The incident took place in Indrapur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Bachhraaun police station.
"The constable was identified as Harsh Chaudhary, a resident of Hathras district. In the encounter, the criminal -- Shiv Avtar alias Shivia -- was also killed," the official said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of the constable and Rs 10 lakh for his parents as well as extraordinary pension for his wife and service for one dependent in his family, he added.
