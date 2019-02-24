Breakaway Maoist faction behind Ncell tower explosion: Minister

The CPN-Maoist faction, led by Chand 'Biplav', is allegedly involved in a powerful explosion outside the headquarters of a Malaysia-based company , Nepal's Ram Bahadur said on Sunday.

The explosion, which took place on Friday night, was plotted to thwart the Investment Summit scheduled for March, he added.

A 49-year-old man was killed while two others were injured in a powerful explosion which occurred outside the headquarters of Ncell, a company mostly owned by Malaysia-based Axiata Group Berhad, in Nakkhu of district, on the outskirts of Nepal's capital

"Information has been received that the Biplav group, that is preparing to run a parallel government, planted the explosion," said at a meeting of in Parliament on Sunday.

claimed that the government has also received a copy of Biplav-led party's recent meeting, which also indicated plans to carry out explosions in the country.

The also said that the government was preparing to introduce a new plan of action to improve security situation in the country.

Meanwhile, towers were attacked in at least 12 other places including Nawalparasi, Kavre, Kaski, Kanchanpur, Rautahat and Rupendehi districts outside by the suspected Maoist cadres.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)