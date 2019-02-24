Seven dead as two trucks collide near Nashik on Agra highway

Seven persons including three women were killed on the spot and more than 25 were injured when the truck in which they were travelling collided with another truck in Maharashtra's district Sunday.

The accident took place at Pachore Phata on Mumbai-Agra national highway, 34 km from here, around 11 am, an of station said.

The victims were travelling from to for a religious programme, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sushil Gawali (66), Nivrutti Londhe (70), (60), Sudam Patankar (65), Ashabai Kandekar (45), Samruddhi Dange (6) and Sundarbai Kandekar.

Drivers of both the trucks were among the injured which also included some children, the said.

The injured were admitted to two hospitals in Pimpalgaon Baswant. Those who were injured seriously were shifted to Nashik, the said.

