Bremen routs Augsburg 4-0 in Bundesliga to keep party going

Werder continued its birthday celebrations with a 4-0 rout of Augsburg in the on Sunday.

Bremen, as a club on Monday, followed up its dramatic penalty shootout win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup on Tuesday with its biggest league win of the season.

scored two goals, getting off the mark in the fifth minute and claiming his second a minute after made it 2-0 in the 27th. got Bremen's fourth in the 83rd.

The win helped consolidate 10th spot and put it within striking distance of the teams chasing European qualification. Eintracht Frankfurt and Leverkusen, fifth and sixth respectively, are just three points clear.

Augsburg stayed 15th, three points above in the relegation playoff spot.

On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund squandered a three-goal lead and drew with 3-3 at home, then watched Bayern Munich cut its lead in the to five points by beating Schalke 3-1.

IN FREEFALL



Markus Weinzierl's job was on the line after his side's 3-0 capitulation at promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf, a relegation rival that now appears safe, 10 points clear of Stuttgart.

Duesseldorf, previously bottom, appears a side reborn after five wins and two draws from its last eight league games under Friedhelm Funkel, who celebrated his 800th game as a against Stuttgart.

Stuttgart, which has five defeats in its last six games, saw Argentine forward sent off late through VAR for an off-the-ball incident with Duesseldorf's Kaan Ayhan, who was booked.

