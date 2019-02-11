NirvanaBeing Announces a 20% Discount on Mace Pepper Spray

/ -- This valentine is going to be safer and better with NirvanaBeing's drive to popularize Safety Spray by offering a discount



NirvanaBeing, the company that is known for marketing quality products that improves the quality of life has announced to give 20% discount on the this Valentine. The company told the media in that in keeping with the company's policy to promote and provide quality products to the people, the company in the true spirit of Nirvana is giving 20% discount on the number one safety product, their

With women safety increasingly becoming a cause of concern it is high time women took their safety in their own hand, as much as they can. Though police might be doing their job to protect them but if the daily newspapers reports are to be believed, there are glaring gaps in the security net, especially in the metros.

A can of Mace which has a solution of Traditional Chemical Mace (CN) is classified as an irritant and is similar to police-grade tear gas. It's always a good idea to carry Mace spray cans especially if someone has to commute late. It immobilizes the attacker for 15 to 30 minutes providing an opportunity of a window to call for help or run from the scene. It is perfectly safe as its effect is temporary and is legal to keep and use. It is not for nothing that Mace has become synonymous with women safety around the world. It has become an essential carry on item, not just for women but for children and elderly people.

Mr. Jai Dhar Gupta, CEO, NirvanaBeing, at the press conference elaborated his plan to popularize the Mace and mentioned that it was the need of the hour. "We are just trying to make women feel safe and confident with Pepper Spray which is considered the best device for women safety. There could be no occasion better than the Valentines Day to promote it", said Mr. Gupta.

When asked what made him diversify from to the he was very clear about the reason, "We lack an emergency response mechanism in Every day, our is full of horror stories. Mace has created a range of for - we have alarms for children and pepper sprays for adults. Mace is all about empowerment. I strongly believe in making a fear free environment for one and all!"



Jai Gupta, of is best described as an activist, environmentalist and an who has been striving hard to make the lives of the people better by introducing innovative products that sustain life and that can help protect our families. He is a graduate of the of Business and is on the Board for the (EO).

Under the brand, NirvanaBeing, Jai is focused on launching sustainable, stylish, reusable and affordable that have a mass market in but the company is open to launch any product that it feels is need of the hour and would improve upon the quality of the life of fellow Indians. has recently launched its first flagship store at Khan Market, and is looking at expanding throughout

About NirvanaBeing: Nirvana Being and its team have been at the forefront of not only raising awareness but also presenting various and solutions that can purify your microenvironment, while we work on broader change. Through its offerings, Nirvana Being is looking to protect its patrons from the perils of air pollution whether they are outdoors, in their car, or in their home/office. They are always working on solutions that are environmentally friendly and show our adopters a more sustainable path. They have already delivered on their promise of Better Health Today for thousands of consumers and businesses in India. They have served prominent companies such as PVR, Fitness First, Jindal Steel, Bennett Coleman, Birla Group, Fab India, Pernod Ricard, Belgian Embassy, and more.

For further information, please refer to the Nirvana Being website:

