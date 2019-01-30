Brexit deal is 'best possible' and 'not renegotiable': Macron

-
French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday the Brexit deal is the "best agreement possible and is not renegotiable", as Britain's premier pushed to reopen talks with Brussels.
Macron's comments during a summit in Cyprus came as Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to British lawmakers to give her a mandate to renegotiate after parliament rejected the accord reached with the European Union.
