Business Standard

Brexit deal is 'best possible' and 'not renegotiable': Macron

AFP  |  Nicosia 

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday the Brexit deal is the "best agreement possible and is not renegotiable", as Britain's premier pushed to reopen talks with Brussels.

Macron's comments during a summit in Cyprus came as Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to British lawmakers to give her a mandate to renegotiate after parliament rejected the accord reached with the European Union.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 00:35 IST

