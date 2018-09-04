Bridge in busy Kolkata locality collapses, one killed

A portion of the arterial in south collapsed Tuesday evening, snuffing out one life, trapping several people and crushing many vehicles, police said.

The 40-year-old bridge in the crowded area caved in around 4.45 pm during rush hour over rail tracks. It runs over the and connects the city centre to Behala and other southern suburbs.

While police confirmed the death of one person, fire brigade personnel engaged in the rescue work said 25 injured were pulled out from the rubble.

The injured have been admitted to SSKM and CMRI hospitals, the police said.

said she has heard about the death of five persons but it is yet to be confirmed.

NDRF DG said earthmovers are being used.

"We have to take into account the safety aspect while clearing the debris", he said.

Another said efforts are being made to find out any trapped person under the debris.

After the rescue work is over "we will undertake technical inquiry", he said.

An eyewitness said some people in a minibus and private cars have been trapped.

said the first priority is to rescue the injured and those who are trapped.

She said a probe would be ordered to find out the cause of the collapse.

and senior police officers are at the

Circular Railway services and in Budge Budge-Sealdah line were affected, an said here.

The were suspended from 4.45 pm, he said.

The bridge collapse hit traffic movement to and from vast areas in south-west and adjacent South 24 district.

termed the incident as "deeply unfortunate" and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured.

tweeted, "Watching scenes of # collapse . Devastating. Rescue teams, disaster management teams, Police CP,fire fighters already reach spot. Locals join. Rescue operations on.Prayers for those affected. Difficult to gauge enormity of tragedy as yet looking at visuals.

