Bridge is not gambling, more challenging than chess: gold winners

India's gold medal winners in bridge on Saturday said that their sport should not be treated as gambling for it involves skills and not

and on Saturday won the men's pairs gold in the debut sport of bridge in has also won a bronze each in the men's team and mixed team events.

"It's game based on logic. It's a mind game like but more challenging. In you play one on one. Here you are playing with your partner, with whom you can't speak during the match. You have to understand each other's move. You have to judge, what I am thinking with my cards," Bardhan, 60, said.

"It's definitely not gambling. Everybody gets the same hand (first set of cards), so no is involved. It's up to you to respond to the situation," said Bardhan who has been playing with Sarkar as a team for the last 20 years.

Bardhan said one must love and respect his cards.

"The set that you have in your hand, will not come to you with same combination again. You got to respect what you have. I always say you must love your cards, only then you can develop the game," he said.

Sarkar said it's a game of young and the perception that only the old people play is wrong.

"The team had young players. There are a lot of players who are in their 20s. It's also not a sport for the elite. In West Bengal, you have all kind of people playing the sport," said Sarkar, who is a at and a fan of

Bardhan recalled an incident when he was to leave for to compete in a championship and he had to visit the passport office for renewal.

"He (passport officer) asked me, tum jua khelne ja rahe ho (you are going to for gambling). I told him you have not read my file properly. He was an educated man but still did not know, it's a sport and not gambling. Sensible people would not think like that."



Nirmal Rajagopalan, the of the of India, said the officials were striving hard to dispel the negatives attached with bridge.

"We are in touch with people to have bridge introduced at the inter-university games as a sport. We are also seeking a meeting with the School Board to have this game introduced at schools. The perception is changing and this medal will help further," Rajagopalan said.

"There are at least 5000 players registered with the federation."



Bardhan and Sarkar, who also won a gold at the Asian Championship last year, said they did practice by playing against a computer at least two hours every day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)