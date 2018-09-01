Bardhan, Sarkar win gold on bridge's debut at 18th Asian Games

Bardhan became the oldest man in Indian contingent to win a medal at the 18th as he joined forces with to clinch gold in men's pair event of the bridge competition on Saturday.

The 60-year-old Bardhan and his 56-year old partner finished the men's pair event with a score of 384 as they edged out China's Lixin and Gang Chen, who finished with 378 points after five round of competition.

Bridge made its debut at the Asian Games, this year.

Indonesia's Henky and finished third with 374 points to claim one of the two places on the podium along with Hong Kong's Mak and Lai Wai Kit, who had 373 points.

Another Indian pair in the fray, and finished ninth with a score of 333 while and ended at the 12th position.

"I could not sleep last night and ate only fruit in breakfast. It's tough, the blood circulation shoots up with tension, we beat and Singapore, it's great result for us," said an elated Sarkar, who is a at

Bardhan, who had a construction business, said, "Bridge is more challenging than It's the most competitive indoor game."



In mixed pair, India's Bachiraju and finished fifth to miss out of a medal after scoring 333 in the final.

Another Indian pair in fray, and finished at the seventh spot with a score of 329.

In women's pair event, and ended their campaign at the seventh place with a score of 349.

finished third overall with one gold and two bronze medals.

had won a bronze each in men's team and the mixed team events.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)