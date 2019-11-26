Brief evacuation at US Capitol as small plane violates airspace rules

-
The US Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated Tuesday amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area.
The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.
The U.S. Secret Service said personnel at the White House were told to remain in place. That precaution was later lifted as well.
Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.
