Britain's said Monday that two of its jets deployed in have been scrambled twice in recent days to intercept Russian aircraft.

The RAF said the incidents brought the number of intercepts of Russian planes to eight since taking over the in May.

There was no comment from on the claim, but the defense ministry said it scrambled fighter jets to intercept U.S. bombers that were approaching the Russian border from the Baltic and Black Seas.

The British jets were alerted Friday to intercept a Russian fighter, and passed a Russian military transport craft as it was escorting the fighter over the

On Saturday, RAF crews intercepted a fighter and an Candid transport aircraft traveling north from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad toward Estonian and Finnish airspace. The RAF escorted the aircraft for 15 minutes before handing over responsibility to Finnish aircraft on the airspace boundary.

The said over the weekend its Baltic Fleet assets were monitoring NATO military drills in the

Its statement Monday about the interception of U.S. bombers didn't give precise locations for the incidents or say how many planes were involved.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)