JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

7 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu region

Iran speeds up uranium enrichment as Mideast tensions mount
Business Standard

TN to form monitoring committee to address water supply related issues

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

With acute water shortage prevailing in the state, the Tamil Nadu government will set up a monitoring committee to take up water supply related issues, Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S P Velumani said Monday.

He chaired a review meeting along with senior government officials to study the steps need to address the water crisis.

Talking to reporters later, Velumani said he has directed officials to form a monitoring committee led by a senior officer who will visit every street in each zone and ensure water supply.

He said water supply has been stepped up from the earlier 450 MLD (million litre per day) to current 525 MLD and it will be continued till the onset of monsoon.

October-November is the monsoon season in Tamil Nadu.

Velumani said the government was providing water supply and other related issues were being addressed "simultaneously".

He rejected reports that some IT companies were directing its employees to work from home due to the water shortage, saying it was a routine practice by companies to ask their employees to work from home.

"If some IT companies are facing water supply issued from private water tankers, we are ready to solve them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 00:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU