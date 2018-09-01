British couple on honeymoon hires special train to Nilgiris

A young couple from England became the first to charter the special train, introduced by Southern Railway, for a one-way trip from to Udhagamandalam, to spend their in the hills.

(30) and Silviya Plasic (27), who got married recently, paid around Rs 3 lakh to travel by the train to the iconic Nilgiris hills, railways sources said.

The couple had booked the entire train through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website.

As part of efforts to promote hill tourism, the Railway Board had approved the Salem division to operate the special train with a seating capacity of 120, in the railway section.

The couple was the first to avail the chartered service, the sources said, adding that they were accorded a rousing reception by station managers at and on their arrival on Friday, the sources said.

The train left at 9.10 am and reached by 2.40 PM, they added.

