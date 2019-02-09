Nangloi stabbing case: NHRC notice to Delhi Police

The NHRC Friday sent a notice to the Police in connection with the murder of a woman by a man despite she earlier complaining to the police about being harassed by him.

The (NHRC) in a statement said it has also asked its the (Investigation) to depute a team from its investigation division to conduct a fact-finding on-the-spot investigation.

"The team is directed to examine all the stakeholders and to obtain necessary records including relevant portion of the general diary of the police station," it said.

The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of that despite having lodged a complaint with the police about her harassment and blackmailing by the of a shoe factory, a was stabbed to death by him in front of her house in Nagloi on February 6.

It has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to gross violation of her human rights.

Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the of Police, seeking a detailed report in four weeks.

The police authorities are also directed to provide copies of the general diary of the police station pertaining to the dates when the accused was allegedly kept for two-three days in police lock-up, the rights panels said.

The commission has further observed that going by the contents of the media report, it appears that the victim had "apprehended threat to her life and had approached the police authorities" but instead of taking legal action against the accused by filing an FIR, the police authorities allegedly allowed him to roam freely after giving some verbal warning.

"This act of the police might have encouraged the accused to eliminate the victim without any fear of law. Due to reckless attitude of the police authorities, the victim has been killed by the accused in spite of law enforcing agencies having prior information," the NHRC said quoting reports.

According to reports, carried Friday, the accused was arrested on Thursday morning and a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) was registered against him.

A said the woman had resisted the accused's advances, so he began harassing her at work, on the phone, and near her house.

The Additional DCP (Outer District Delhi) has reportedly said that he had come to know about this complaint now and would conduct an inquiry, if any negligence on the part of any is found, action would be taken, the NHRC said.

