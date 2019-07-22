British PM to hold emergency meeting on seized tanker

Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a meeting of Britain's emergencies committee on Monday to discuss Iran's seizure of a UK-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf, her office said.

"As well as receiving the latest updates from ministers and officials, the... meeting will discuss the maintenance of the security of shipping in the Persian Gulf," a Downing Street spokeswoman said Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)