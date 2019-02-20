JUST IN
Business Standard

Haryana wins 4 freestyle gold in Cadet National Wrestling C'ship

Press Trust of India  |  Cuttack 

Haryana grapplers dominated the final day of the freestyle events in the Cadet National Wrestling Championships by bagging four gold medals here Wednesday.

Akash (45kg), Udit (48kg), Aman (55kg) and Rahul (71kg) won a gold each to help Haryana secure 174 points and grab overall top position.

Delhi finished second with 170 points while Maharashtra ended at third with 123 points.

Other gold winners of the day were Delhi's Sunil (51kg), Gujarat's Sudhir Jat (60kg), Madhya Pradesh's Rajvir Ben (65kg), Maharashtra's Vetal (80kg) and Uttar Pradesh's Govind Kumar (92kg).

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 22:30 IST

