JLF to debut in northern Ireland capital Belfast

It is good for book worms in the capital of Belfast, as the celebrated Literature Festival (JLF) is all set to make its debut in the city on June 21.

Hosted by Teamwork Arts, of the festival in India, and supported by the British Council and the Arts Council, the first-ever will run from June 21 - 23 at select venues in the city, organisers recently said in a statement.

The "grand feast of ideas" during the festival will try and explore themes that bind and such as border and partition, and the concepts of identity and migration, among others, they added



" will explore our common legacy of post-conflict literature, cultural and political impact. The festival will showcase ideas and voices outside of 'Anglo-centric' cultural expectations and will be a celebration of poetry, music and the written word," Sanjoy Roy, of Teamwork Arts, said.

Among participating speakers will be Pico Iyer, writers and Patrick Gale, and award-winning

Over the span of three days, the festival will feature around 20 sessions including "Writing from the Brink: in conversation with Salil Tripathi", "Orientations: Laxmi in conversation with Bee Rowlatt" and "Foremothers: Women and Freedom - Bee Rowlatt, and in conversation with Vayu Naidu".

JLF, touted to be the 'largest literary show on earth', besides being hosted annually in Jaipur, also has editions in the US, and the UK.

