Complete flagship programmes within six months: Amarinder to state authorities

Chief Minister Thursday issued directions for completing government's flagship programmes such as farm debt waiver within the next six months.

He also directed his cabinet colleagues to expedite the execution of various schemes and ordered the formation of consultative groups to review progress and make changes if needed.

The directions from the Singh came at the beginning of a cabinet meeting here, after his cabinet colleagues congratulated him for Congress's victory in eight of total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, according to an officials statement.

Expressing satisfaction that the bucked the national trend in the state despite the Narendra Modi wave, Singh pointed out that was the only state where the was in direct contest with the BJP and its allies, as in other states the party had forged alliances.

However, he struck a note of caution, saying there was no time to rest on laurels and they all had to work even harder now to meet the aspirations of the people and prepare for the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

Making it clear that no delay would be tolerated in the implementation of his government's important schemes, such as farm debt waiver, 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar', universal health insurance etc, the CM said the consultative groups should be formed immediately with two to three ministers and five to six MLAs in each.

The concerned would be part of the group, which will suggest changes after reviewing progress and taking feedback from the beneficiaries.

Any changes in the schemes should be notified by mid-July, Singh said.

He also directed initiation of talks, on priority, with government employees in order to resolve their pending demands and address their concerns.

Earlier, stressed on the need to take urgent steps to resolve pending issues of various sections of the people, including the SC/ST.

It is important to restore their confidence in the Congress, Channi said, while dubbing the Congress's victory in the polls as vindication of the state government's policies and programmes.

The support received by the party from the rural populace indicated the success of the farm loan waiver scheme, he added.

called for focused efforts to revive the confidence of the urban voters through development programmes aimed at strengthening facilities and infrastructure in the cities.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has formed a committee of Rural Development minister and for the rationalisation of development blocks to overcome issues of administrative inconvenience to people.

