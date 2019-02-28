BSF, BGB conclude joint exercise in Tripura

Border guards of and Thursday concluded a three-day joint exercise organised as part of the confidence building measures between the BSF and the in

During the exercise, personnel of the Border Guards (BGB) and the (BSF) took part in joint patrolling, anti-smuggling drills, simulated raids on suspected places in both the countries, and checking of goods and identity at international check posts.

In a statement, BSF CL Belwa said, the two border guards have achieved a "milestone in ever increasing friendly relationship" through the joint exercise held in areas near Srimantapur in district, bordering Comilla district of

"The main objective of this exercise was to plan and conduct anti-smuggling and anti-criminal activity related operations with an aim to achieve better joint operational efficiency and border management in the area," the DIG said.

The exercise was named 'Mainamati Maitree Exercise 2019' after the range, dotted with ancient Buddhist settlements, near Comilla town in Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)