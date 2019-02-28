BSF, BGB conclude joint exercise in Tripura

-
Border guards of India and Bangladesh Thursday concluded a three-day joint exercise organised as part of the confidence building measures between the BSF and the BGB in Tripura.
During the exercise, personnel of the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and the Border Security Force (BSF) took part in joint patrolling, anti-smuggling drills, simulated raids on suspected places in both the countries, and checking of goods and identity at international check posts.
In a statement, BSF Deputy Inspector General CL Belwa said, the two border guards have achieved a "milestone in ever increasing friendly relationship" through the joint exercise held in areas near Srimantapur in Sipahijala district, bordering Comilla district of Bangladesh.
"The main objective of this exercise was to plan and conduct anti-smuggling and anti-criminal activity related operations with an aim to achieve better joint operational efficiency and border management in the area," the DIG said.
The exercise was named 'Mainamati Maitree Exercise 2019' after the Mainamati hill range, dotted with ancient Buddhist settlements, near Comilla town in Bangladesh.
