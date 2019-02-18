BSF hands over Bangladeshi national to BGB

-
A Bangladesh national, who was caught by BSF trying to cross the International border in Meghalayas East Jaintia Hills district, was on Monday handed over to the BGB as a goodwill gesture, officials said.
The BSF troops deployed at Laijuri area in East Jaintia Hills district apprehended one Bangladeshi national
Saidul Islam - while trying to sneak into Indian territory.
After preliminary questioning, the 35 year-old man hailing from Utholigram village under Chouranga district was handed over to Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) in presence of local police as a goodwill gesture, a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.
He said the BSF troops has also seized 266 cattle and contraband items worth over Rs 57 lakh while being smuggled out from India to Bangladesh on the International Border along Meghalaya since in the past one week.
These cattle and items were seized from Tukya, Nayabazar, Lyngkhat, Umsyiem, Ryngku, Mukamchera and Shella in East Khasi Hills district, Muktapur in West Jaintia Hills district, Gumaghat in South West Khasi Hills and Baghmara in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, the statement said.
The apprehension and the seizure of cattle and items were made following the BSF stepping up their special drive against the illegal intruders and intensified operations on the Indo-Bangladesh Border to prevent trans border criminals from carrying out anti-national activities, it said.
Meghalaya Frontier of the BSF is in charge of guarding the 443 km-long Indo-Bangladesh border, most parts of which are unfenced, hilly and difficult to man.
