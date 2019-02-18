BSF hands over Bangladeshi national to BGB

A national, who was caught by BSF trying to cross the International border in Meghalayas East Hills district, was on Monday handed over to the BGB as a goodwill gesture, officials said.

The BSF troops deployed at Laijuri area in East Hills district apprehended one Bangladeshi national



Saidul Islam - while trying to sneak into Indian territory.

After preliminary questioning, the 35 year-old man hailing from Utholigram village under district was handed over to (BGB) in presence of local police as a goodwill gesture, a said in a statement.

He said the BSF troops has also seized 266 cattle and contraband items worth over Rs 57 lakh while being smuggled out from to on the International Border along since in the past one week.

These cattle and items were seized from Tukya, Nayabazar, Lyngkhat, Umsyiem, Ryngku, Mukamchera and Shella in district, Muktapur in West Hills district, Gumaghat in and Baghmara in district of Meghalaya, the statement said.

The apprehension and the seizure of cattle and items were made following the BSF stepping up their special drive against the illegal intruders and intensified operations on the Indo-Bangladesh Border to prevent trans border criminals from carrying out anti-national activities, it said.

Frontier of the BSF is in charge of guarding the 443 km-long Indo-Bangladesh border, most parts of which are unfenced, hilly and difficult to man.

