BSNL contract workers protest in Coimbatore, seek 6 months of arrears

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A group of contract workers in BSNL on Monday took out a procession on the premises of the district collectorate demanding salary which allegedly has not been paid for the last six months, police said.

The protestors sought the Collector K Rajamani's intervention in the issue and submitted a memorandum to him, the police said.

Nearly 450 workers are on contract with the BSNL here, they added.
First Published: Mon, July 29 2019. 15:10 IST

