BSNL contract workers protest in Coimbatore, seek 6 months of arrears

-
ALSO READ
BSNL seeks to rent its land to other state-owned units instead of selling
BSNL-MTNL merger likely to solve their problems, say telecom experts
Policy to monetise fibre network of crisis-hit BSNL on the cards
BSNL staff to intensify strike; internet services to banks may get affected
BSNL employees' union to stage a three-day rally starting April 5
-
A group of contract workers in BSNL on Monday took out a procession on the premises of the district collectorate demanding salary which allegedly has not been paid for the last six months, police said.
The protestors sought the Collector K Rajamani's intervention in the issue and submitted a memorandum to him, the police said.
Nearly 450 workers are on contract with the BSNL here, they added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU