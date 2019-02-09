BSP calls off alliance with INLD, forges ties with Saini's LSP

The on Saturday called off its nearly nine-month-old alliance with Haryana's main opposition and announced to forge ties with LSP, an outfit floated by rebel

The development comes days after Om Prakash Chautala-led (INLD) suffered a humiliating defeat in the Jind bypolls, with party candidate forfeiting his security deposit, amid the ongoing family feud in the Chautala family.

"On the directions of BSP national and former UP Mayawati, the BSP today ends alliance with the and ties up with the (LSP)," BSP Haryana incharge told reporters here.

Under the new arrangement, the BSP and the LSP will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Haryana Assembly polls.

In Haryana, the BSP will contest on eight and the LSP on two Lok Sabha seats, said.

He further said his party would contest on 35 seats and LSP would on 55 seats during the Haryana Assembly polls.

The BSP had Friday hinted that it may soon call off its alliance with the

It had earlier also said that it would part ways with the INLD if it fails to get united.

Following family feud in the Chautala clan, and his two sons Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala had floatedthe last year.

Saini, a rebel from Kurukshetra had last year floated his 'Loktantra Suraksha Party' and the candidate fielded by him in the Jind bypolls had put up a better performance than INLD's Redhu.

The ruling BJP had won the Jind bypolls while Digvijay Singh Chautala, the candidate of the Jannayak Janata Party, had finished runners up.

The INLD and the BSP had entered into an alliance in April last year, which both ruling BJP and opposition had described as a "marriage of convenience" which they entered into just to "grab power" in the state.

After forging the alliance, the two parties had announced to jointly contest the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

