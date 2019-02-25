BSP, SP announce alliance in MP, Uttarakhand for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The and the Monday announced they will fight the upcoming elections together in and Uttarakhand.

The two parties are already alliance partners in for the

A statement signed jointly by and BSP here said, "Both have together decided to contest the 2019 elections in alliance in and Uttarakhand."



Under this alliance, the will contest three seats in -- Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Khajraho and one in Uttarakhand- Gadhwal (Pauri), while the BSP will contest on all the remaining seats, the statement released by the BSP said.

While Madhya Pradesh sends 29 members to the Lok Sabha, Uttarakhand accounts for 5 seats in the of Parliament.

Both the parties have joined hands for the upcoming elections in where the BSP will contest 38 seats while the SP will be vying for 37 seats. accounts for 80 Lok Sabha seats.

