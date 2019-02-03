Budget proposals positive for tractor, two-wheeler segments: Experts

Tractors and two-wheelers could witness demand traction thanks to improved sentiment following rural and oriented measures announced in the interim budget, according to industry experts.

The outlook for the two segments is positive considering the enhanced allocation towards welfare and rural development schemes, they said.

According to & Sector Head- Corporate Ratings Anupama Arora, the impact of the interim Budget 2019-20 is positive for both and two-wheeler segments.

"The government's continued thrust on promoting rural development and farmers welfare in the budget remains a positive for the farm sector," she said.

The announcement of assured income support for small and marginal farmers is likely to aid in timely procurement of key crop inputs and the supplementary income under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme on top of the friendly schemes implemented by various state governments augurs well for farm sentiments, she added.

Expressing similar views, & said, "For us what it does is that the overall sentiment in the villages will improve and these kind of things will have a very positive psychological impact. Therefore, right now when the farm sentiments are somewhat subdued, this clearly will create cheer and that would help."



He, however, added that direct income support of Rs 6,000 a year to farmers with cultivable land holding of up to two hectares would not directly affect the sales of agri equipment, "very simply because these are not the farmers who buy tractors or since their farms are too small to justify that".

Agreeing with him, said there will not be an immediate effect on the demand but the Budget announcements will definitely start a new chapter for direct fund transfer to farmers.

"We feel this is a first revolutionary step in new direction of direct cash transfer to farmer, definitely once the process is in place the Rs 6,000 amount should be increased looking at real challenges faced by our farmers, he added.

Head, Industrial Manufacturing and Automotive Vinodkumar Ramachandran said, "With focus on rural India, this year's budget will help boost the demand for tractors, farm and light commercial vehicles."



For the two-wheeler segment, Pvt Ltd Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in the short term, more disposable income in the hands of 3 crore households for whom two-wheeler is a basic transport need is good for the industry.

"We are cautiously optimistic that the resultant positive customer sentiments can offset the industry slowdown caused by the hike earlier this year and bring back the industry momentum to earlier estimate of higher single digits," he added.

Rural markets account for a large proportion of motorcycles sales, specially for the entry level commuter segment bikes.

Ramachandran said government's allocation of Rs 19,000 crore for development of rural roads, will bring a positive boost in construction industry, thereby leading to a demand in the two-wheeler and small

Airing similar views, Arora said the direct income support for small and marginal farmers, coupled with initiatives towards higher allocation for crop insurance, rural infrastructure, MGNREGA, higher interest subventions besides various State specific schemes announced in recent past augur well for farm sentiments.

"Moreover, the tax exemption to small tax payers as well as increased standard deduction results in higher disposable income available supports demand for two-wheelers," she added.

