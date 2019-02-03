Minimum temperatures increase in Himachal

The minimum temperatures increased in most parts of on Sunday, giving much-needed relief to residents.

Shimla had a sunny start to the day and witnessed the temperature rising to 3.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday from 2.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Manali rose to minus 3 degrees Celsius from minus 3.8 degrees Celsius on the previous day, the said.

Dalhousie and Kufri had a low of 3 and 1 degree Celsius, respectively. Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a minimum of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius.

However, the minimum temperature dipped to minus 15 degrees Celsius in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong.

The weatherman has predicted more snowfall and rain next week.

A western disturbance is likely to cause light rain and snowfall at isolated places over the state from February 4 onwards, it said, adding that the intensity and spread of the disturbance may increase from February 5 to 8.

