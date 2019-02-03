Rayudu, Pandya power India to 252 after top-order collapse

The Indian top-order struggled again in testing conditions before and powered the visitors to a fighting 252 in the fifth and final ODI against here on Sunday.

India's middle-order, which has been under scrutiny, delivered under pressure after the visitors were left gasping at 18 for four.

Rayudu (90 off 113) and (45 off 64) shared a 98-run stand for the fifth wicket to lead India's recovery before a spectacular cameo from (45 off 22) pushed past 250.

Pacer was the standout bowler for the hosts, taking four wickets for 35 runs while picked up three for 39.

After a 'humiliating' loss in the fourth ODI in which were shot out for 92, won the toss and took the challenge of batting first on a surface aiding the fast bowlers.

made three changes in the playing eleven.

A fit again Mahendra Singh Dhoni was back in the team in place of while and Shankar replaced and The chinaman bowler was rested from the game.

The ball swung at the Stadium, like it did at Hamilton, and troubled the Indian batsmen including the experienced opening pair of Rohit and

Boult, who took five wickets on Thursday, and Henry swung the ball at express pace and shared two wickets each to leave India reeling at 18 for four in seven overs. At that stage, another sub-100 total from India looked very much a possibility.

It was a combination of top-class fast and questionable shot selection that led to the top-order failure. Rohit (2) was outdone by a beauty from Henry, the one that moved away from the middle stump line to dislodge the off-stump.

Dhoni (1), playing after the missing the last two games due to injury, was bowled by Boult, a peach of a delivery that swung back sharp and late to take the Indian wicketkeeper's off-stump. On the other hand, slashed one hard to be caught at third man while the young Shubman Gill, getting his second game of the series, scooped a simple catch to the

Just when India looked down in the dumps, Rayudu and and Shankar showed admirable fight to weather the storm and lead India's recovery. Initially in the partnership, Shankar looked more comfortable while Rayudu focused on blocking. The all-rounder was sent ahead of at number six, indicating the team management's faith in his abilities.

It was unfortunate for Shankar to miss out on well-deserved fifty as he got run out after a mix-up with Rayudu.

Rayudu at the other end began to play his and hammered for two consecutive boundaries to bring up his 10th ODI fifty. A little later, he smashed for successive sixes before he perished after trying to hit another one out of the park. Rayudu's crucial knock comprised eight fours and four sixes.

took the centrestage after Rayudu's fall and once again showed what he brings to the table late the innings.

Pandya's brute power was on full display when he whacked leggie for three sixes in as many balls. The all-rounder did not even spare the in-form Boult, pulling him over midwicket for another maximum. His cameo included two fours and five sixes.

