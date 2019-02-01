Centre allocates Rs 61,398 crore for health sector in Interim Budget 2019

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday announced a Rs 61,398 crore budgetary allocation for the for the 2019-2020 fiscal, with Rs 6,400 crore earmarked for the centre's ambitious AB- health insurance scheme.

The health outlay for the upcoming financial year is the highest in the last two financial years and a 16 per cent increase over the 2018-2019 allocation which was Rs 54,302.50 crore.

The Union Budget for 2019-20 saw an allocation of Rs 6,400 crore for the Centre's Ayushman Bharat- (AB-PMJAY) which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 23.

The scheme aims at providing a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually and is aimed at benefitting more than 10 crore poor families across the country.

Rs 250 crore has been allocated for setting up Health and Wellness Centres under the National Urban Health Mission to provide comprehensive and quality primary care close to the community. Rs 1350.01 crore has been earmarked for setting up Health and Wellness Centres under the National Rural Health Mission.

Under the programme, nearly 1.5 lakh sub-centres and primary health centres will be transformed as health and wellness centres by 2022. These centre will be equipped to provide treatment for diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and old age-related illness.

The allocation for the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2019-20 was raised to Rs 31,745 crore from the last budget's allocation of Rs 30,683.05 crore. The Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY) which features under the NHM saw an allocation of Rs 156 crore, a decline of Rs 144 crore.

The government allocated Rs 2,500 crore to its National AIDS and STD Control Programme an increase of Rs 575 crore from last budget's allocation of Rs 1,925 crore.

The budgetary allocation for the AIIMS has been increased to Rs 3599.65 crore from Rs 3,298 crore in the 2018-2019 fiscal.

The National Programme for Health Care for the Elderly saw an increase in allocation from Rs 80 crore to Rs 105 crore while the National Mental Health Programme saw an hike from Rs 5.50 crore to Rs 40 crore.

The budgetary allocation for the National Programme for prevention and control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardio-vascular Disease and Stroke was increased to Rs 175 crore from Rs 100.50 crore. Allocation to the Tobacco Control Programme and Drug Deaddiction Programme was Rs 65 crores, a decline by Rs 2 crore.

The government, in the interim budget, has allocated Rs 64 crore for upgrading and strengthening nursing services, Rs 5 crore for upgrading pharmacy schools and colleges, Rs 800 crore for upgrading district hospitals and state government medical colleges (post-graduate seats).

It allocated Rs 1,361 crore for strengthening government medical colleges (undergraduate seats) and central government health institutions, Rs 2,000 crore for establishing new medical colleges and Rs 20 crore for setting up State Institutions of Paramedical Sciences in the states and for setting up colleges of para-medical education.