Burberry apologises 'noose' hoodie outfit, removes dress after backlash

British luxury brand has apologised for showcasing a outfit with a noose around the neck.

The outfit was showcased in Burberry's Autumn/Winter (A/W) collection, "Tempest", during the recently concluded London Week.

On the social media, the brand was blasted for glamorising suicide. Liz Kennedy, who walked in the show but did not wear the outfit, also criticised the brand.

Taking to Instagram, Kennedy said that she had voiced her disapproval to the outfit but was ignored by the house.

"Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go... How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth," she wrote.

She said she was herself dealing with the loss of a family member, who committed suicide.

"I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was 'it's fashion'," she added.

The outfit was a creation of Burberry's

Comedian Wanda Sykes also criticised the company by tweeting, "How can we make this THE worst Black History Month ever? I mean let's really f**k it up."



After the uproar, Marco Gobbetti, the of Burberry, issued a statement, saying the brand was "deeply sorry for the distress".

According to The Guardian, Tisci also apologised, saying "while the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realize that it was insensitive".

"It was never my intention to upset anyone. It does not reflect my values nor Burberry's and we have removed it from the collection," he added.

The brand said it has removed the controversial outfit from the autumn-winter collection, along with all images featuring the look.

