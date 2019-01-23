Burberry's same store sales up 1 pct in Christmas quarter

(Reuters) - British luxury brand reported a 1 percent rise in third-quarter same store sales, just shy of market forecasts of 2 percent growth, before next month's launch of the debut collection by its new

said he was pleased with progress in shifting the brand further upmarket, and he said the company was maintaining its full-year guidance of stable revenue and adjusted operating margin at constant exchange rates.

The company, which is traditionally known for its trench coats, reported in the 13 weeks to Dec. 29 of 711 million pounds ($922 million), down 2 percent at constant exchange rates.

Sales in mainland were up in mid-single digits in the quarter, it said, while saw a small improvement in tourist spending quarter-on-quarter.

But it said its performance in the Americas, where it is focusing its wholesale distribution on higher end retailers, was impacted by softer footfall trends.

Tisci's first runway collection, which re-imagined the trenchcoat and featured Burberry's traditional colour palette of camel, red and black, was applauded by critics and buyers when it was shown in September.

said on Wednesday that its wholesale clients had responded positively to the new commercial product lines.

($1 = 0.7714 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton and James Davey)

