Plea for CBI probe in Kalburgi murder: SC wants to hear matter 'in detail'

With a plea seeking a CBI probe into the murder of rationalist M M Kalburgi, the on Friday termed it a "very serious case" and said that it would hear the matter in detail on February 26.

Noted scholar Kalburgi, 77, was killed at in 2015.

A bench of justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran said that no parties will be given any adjournment.

"This is a very serious case. We would like to hear the matter in detail. Meanwhile pleadings to be completed. List the matter on February 26," the bench said.

The bench asked the petitioner's to file their counter to the affidavit submitted by the and other respondents.

Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the government, said that they have filed their reply as directed by the court in its earlier order.

On December 11, last year, the apex court had favoured a CBI probe into the murders of Kalburgi, and if there appeared a "common thread" in these incidents.

The murders of all three activists occurred over the last five years.

The top court had asked the CBI to inform it by January first week whether it would like to investigate these three murder cases as it is already probing the murder of

The CBI had filed its response in a sealed cover.

police in its status report had told the top court that there appears to be an "intimate connection" between the murders of in 2015 and in 2017.

The court had observed that one probe agency should investigate all the four cases, if prima facie it appears that there is a "common thread" in the murders.

The government had said that the case has some intimate connections with the murder case and key conspirators were identified and certain recoveries have also been made.

Activist was also killed in 2015. Lankesh was shot dead on September 5, 2017 in Bengaluru, whereas rationalist whose case was already probed by CBI was assassinated on August 20, 2013.

The top court had on November 26 pulled up the for "doing nothing and just fooling around" in the investigation and had indicated that it may transfer the case to the

The apex court had on January 10 sought the response of probe agencies NIA and CBI and the two state governments on the allegation of Uma Devi that no substantial investigation has been carried out so far in the murder case.

Kalburgi's wife, in her petition, had alleged that there was acommon link between the murder of her husband and that of activists and

Kalburgi, former vice of and a well-known epigraphist, was shot dead in broad daylight at his residence in Kalyan Nagar in Dharwad, Karnataka, on August 30, 2015.

Born in 1938, he was a Sahitya Akademi award-winning of old Kannada literature.

