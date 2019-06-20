BYJM activists burn effigy of SP MP for refusing to chant 'Vande Mataram'

Members of the BJP's youth wing, (BJYM), Thursday burnt an effigy of newly elected from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, for refusing to chant 'Vande Mataram' after taking oath as a member of the

After reading out his oath in the House on Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party had refused to chant 'Vande Mataram', saying "it's against Islam". His statement drew protests from members of the treasury benches who demanded an apology from him.

BJYM activists burnt Barq's effigy at Fawwara Chowk in Chandausi area here.

of BJYM, Vishal Chauhan, said, " while taking oath in the had opposed 'Vande Mataram', saying it is against Shariat. This shows his anti- mindset. We would request the to disqualify him as "



He alleged that the MP is trying to incite Muslims by making such statements.

"Former APJ never opposed Vande Mataram," Chauhan said, adding that Barq is doing so only to polarise the voters and hence "he should go to Pakistan".

