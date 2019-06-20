130 fighters killed in 48 hours in northwest Syria: monitor

Fighting raged in on Thursday with clashes between regime forces and jihadist-led fighters killing 130 combatants in two days, a war monitor said.

The region, home to some three million people, is supposed to be protected by a months-old international truce deal, but it has come under increased bombardment by the regime and its Russian ally since late April.

On the southwestern edges of the jihadist-run enclave, bombardment and fierce fighting since Tuesday have killed 89 anti-regime fighters and left 41 dead on the government side, the for Human Rights said.

This included at least 14 anti-regime fighters and 21 pro-government forces killed early Thursday, it said.

The fighting has centred around the village of in the north of province, according to the Britain-based monitoring group.

"The clashes are ongoing," with both regime and Russian war planes pounding the area, said.

On Wednesday, 17 civilians were killed in regime bombardment on several parts of the rebel region, he said.

and rebel backer brokered an agreement intended to stave off an all-out regime assault on in September, but that deal was never fully implemented as jihadists refused to withdraw from the planned buffer zone.

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, led by ex-members of Al-Qaeda's former affiliate, extended its control over the region, which spans most of province as well as slivers of the adjacent provinces of Latakia, and

The and have upped their bombardment of the region since late April, killing more than 400 civilians, according to the Observatory. Syria's war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions at home and abroad since it started in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

